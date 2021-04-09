Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $178.66 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 126.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $178,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

