Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $134.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $134,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,530. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

