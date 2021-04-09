Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 656,661 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,376,446 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,661 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $139,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.37 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

