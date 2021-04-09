Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 167,859 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Northern Trust worth $147,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 202,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.