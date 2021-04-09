American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.75.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

