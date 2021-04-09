American Research & Management Co. Sells 57 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 221.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 150,738 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 415,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.42.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $221.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.30. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

