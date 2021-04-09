American Research & Management Co. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $367,943. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $145.96 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.16.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

