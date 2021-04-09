American International Group Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Bell worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,246,000 after buying an additional 807,800 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,260,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 149,503 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 121,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

CBB opened at $15.46 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $787.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

