American International Group Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Seacor worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seacor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,124,000 after buying an additional 96,539 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter worth $20,030,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Seacor by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 262,835 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,841,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CKH stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $849.48 million, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

