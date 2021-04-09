American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77,124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHT opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $964.52 million, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

