American International Group Inc. Has $589,000 Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

PRDO opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $837.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

