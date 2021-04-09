American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

