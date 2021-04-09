American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXW stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

