American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.48

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

