American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.24. 19,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,915. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

