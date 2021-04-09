Amdocs’ (DOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

DOX stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 555.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

