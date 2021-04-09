AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMC. Wedbush boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,473,324 shares of company stock valued at $536,584,964. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

