Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.