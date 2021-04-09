Altius Minerals Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.23 million and a P/E ratio of -23.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.25. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.65 and a 1 year high of C$17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

