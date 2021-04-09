Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AHAC stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

