Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,554 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,294,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 693.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,259,000.

FHLC opened at $58.92 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

