Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,615,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $19,716,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $7,695,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,282,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 89,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $195.61 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.19 and its 200-day moving average is $168.68.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $1,140,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROLL. Truist increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

