Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

