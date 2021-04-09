Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $58,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $135.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $137.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

