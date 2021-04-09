Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $28,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,598,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average is $154.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

