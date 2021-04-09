Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.91 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

