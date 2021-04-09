AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

NYSE AB opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

