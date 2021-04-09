Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.72). Allegiant Travel posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $18.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.90.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $247.67. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,648. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.62.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.