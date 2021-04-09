Alkermes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 787 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,359,000 after acquiring an additional 134,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,338,000 after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.05 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.