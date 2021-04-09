Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $47.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

ANCUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

