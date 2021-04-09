Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Tops $2.98 on Exchanges

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded flat against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $372.05 million and $8.57 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00288732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.32 or 0.00771834 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.42 or 0.99943313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.90 or 0.00716506 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,122,700,682 coins and its circulating supply is 124,673,310 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.