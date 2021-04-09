Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $338.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.47.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.35. 734,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,066,506. The company has a market cap of $601.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,405.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 562,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,415,000 after buying an additional 546,626 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 124,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 67,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.