Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

