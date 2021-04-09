Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

AKTS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,748. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

