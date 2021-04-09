Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.32

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.42. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 63,740 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Akers Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

There is no company description available for Akers Biosciences Inc

