Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 4.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.55 and last traded at $54.55. 545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,821,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on API. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Agora by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,600,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

