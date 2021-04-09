AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares $0.12 Apr 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a apr 21 dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

AGNC opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

