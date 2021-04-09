Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $130.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

