Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%.

Afya stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. Afya has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Afya alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.