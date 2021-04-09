Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

NASDAQ AEHR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.