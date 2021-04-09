AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.93% of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBLV opened at $91.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.54.

