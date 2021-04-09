Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.81.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$553.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2364415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

