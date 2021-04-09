Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Raymond James

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $118.59 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $46.98 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

