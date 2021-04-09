AdEx Network (ADX) Market Cap Achieves $170.63 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $170.63 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00620308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040525 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,619,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,476,524 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.