Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.19.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock opened at $167.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $173.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average is $117.97.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.