Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

ACN stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,021. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $285.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

