AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report sales of $3.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. AC Immune reported sales of $12.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $43.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.14 million, with estimates ranging from $30.96 million to $104.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

ACIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,777. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $494.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

