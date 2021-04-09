Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,379 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.21% of Abiomed worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Abiomed by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $329.75 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.21 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.