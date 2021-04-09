AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

