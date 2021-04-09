$98.90 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $98.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $100.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $499.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $545.60 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $546.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 125,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 966,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 737.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 271,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.