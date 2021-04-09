$98.90 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $98.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $100.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $499.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $545.60 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $546.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 125,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 966,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 737.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 271,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.